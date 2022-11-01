Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Atkore accounts for 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,656. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.