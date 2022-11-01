Riverwater Partners LLC Has $437,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 212,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,977. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm
In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
