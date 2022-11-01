Riverwater Partners LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the period. InfuSystem makes up 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 52.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 246,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,231. The firm has a market cap of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -254.33 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $104,073 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

