Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 91,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

