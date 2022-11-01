Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Stock Down 8.8 %

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ECL traded down $13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

