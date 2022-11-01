Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 17,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

