Robert W. Baird Cuts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $108.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

ASGN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

