Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

