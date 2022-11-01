Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $102.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.