RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

