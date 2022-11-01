Ruffer LLP Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,099 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

