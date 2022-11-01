Ruffer LLP Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.16% of SSR Mining worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,592.3% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in SSR Mining by 213.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 64,871 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 23.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

