Ruffer LLP Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899,018 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $32,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

