Ruffer LLP Purchases 415,497 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.7% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $68,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 97,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

