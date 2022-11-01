Ruffer LLP Reduces Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,801,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 129,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Yamana Gold Profile

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.