Ruffer LLP Trims Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,320 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 89,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Trading Up 3.1 %

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Resource Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

