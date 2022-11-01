Ryerson (RYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.40-$2.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryerson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.53%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 167,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

