Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Financial Comparison

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 2 11 3 0 2.06

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $70.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Continental Resources 37.73% 40.32% 17.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.69 $1.66 billion $8.05 9.19

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

