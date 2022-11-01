SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

SD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

