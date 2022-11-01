Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $10.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAND opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

