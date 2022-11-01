Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %

Sanofi stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.