Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,575 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

