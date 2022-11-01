Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. 2,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.