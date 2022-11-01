Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 28,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

