SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

