SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SBFG opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
