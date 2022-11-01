SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $2,168,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and a 200 day moving average of $318.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

