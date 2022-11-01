SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.73.

Shares of SBAC traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.76. 1,087,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,247. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

