SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $393.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average of $318.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

Insider Activity

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

