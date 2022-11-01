SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $341.00 at Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $389.00 to $341.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.