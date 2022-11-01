Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $150.96 and a fifty-two week high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

