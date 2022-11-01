Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

