Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

