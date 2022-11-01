Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

