Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sesen Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.