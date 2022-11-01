Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company's stock.

About Sesen Bio

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

