Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,761 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,939.60 ($35.52).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,404 ($29.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £171.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 488.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,303.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,233. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,534.20 ($18.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,768.29%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

