Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $225.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

