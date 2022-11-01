Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Drops By 6.5%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of American Realty Investors stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 9,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $286.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

