Short Interest in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Rises By 9.3%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
American Tower Price Performance
NYSE:AMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.88. 1,906,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.
In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 25.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $134,642,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
