Short Interest in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Drops By 8.3%

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

