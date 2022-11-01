Short Interest in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Declines By 7.0%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 258,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 68,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,380. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

