Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Drops By 8.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

