Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Drops By 8.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

