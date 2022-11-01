Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Declines By 8.3%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

