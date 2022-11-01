Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Grows By 8.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 232,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 35.80% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.