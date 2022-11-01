Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expands By 6.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 74,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 22,865,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,664,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

