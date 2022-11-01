Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Grows By 8.5%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 134,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,408. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

