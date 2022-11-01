Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increases By 6.1%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Crocs stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. 1,613,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,143. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

