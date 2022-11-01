Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Declines By 8.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,265,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,536,740. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,041,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 455,603 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

