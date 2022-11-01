Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declines By 8.5%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.