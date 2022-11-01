Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rises By 5.8%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,208,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 80.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -225.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

