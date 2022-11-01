Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expands By 6.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

